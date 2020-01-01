Top 10 sports moments of the decade – part 1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to count down the best of the best.

The last decade has bee nothing short of special here in the Twin Tiers. Now, for the first time ever, 18 Sports takes a look back on the greatest local sports moments in a special Top 10 list. Tonight, we begin with part one of the two-part series.

Stay tuned for part two on New Year’s Day at 6 pm on 18 Sports. Below, a list of numbers 10 through six.

#10 – Two major local high schools merge sports programs…in 2010 Corning East and West formally merged into the Hawks ending the Crystal City Rivalry. And a year later, EFA and Elmira Southside merged as one ending the history of the iconic Erie Bell game back in 1946.

#9 – 2010…Cornell men’s basketball makes school history by marching to its first-ever Sweet 16. Led by Spencer-Van Etten grad, Jeff Foote, who would play four games in the NBA with the Hornets, The Big Red finished 29-5 before losing to Kentucky at The Carrier Dome. Cornell finished ranked 17th in the country.

#8 – 2017, Elmira native Beth Phoenix becomes the youngest hall of famer in World Wrestling Entertainment history at 36. Known as “The Glamazon” Beth’s run in the WWE saw multiple women’s championships, a Royal Rumble appearance and more…Beth is currently a commentator on their NXT brand.



#7 – It’s football tie. In 2012, Horseheads native Joe Gilbert signs with the Indianapolis Colts as an offensive line coach, just last year Gilbert landed with the Tampa Bay Bucs at the same position. And just this past season, Elmira’s own Mike Weaver signs a pro contract with the National Arena League for the Mass Pirates after an All-ACC career at kicker for Wake Forest University.

#6 – 2010. Big Flats native Pat Audinwood signs with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Audinwood would drop his only two fights in the UFC but not before making local history.

And a tie at number six, 2012, longtime Corning lacrosse coach Bob Streeten retires after producing 90 Division One Players and 544 career wins in 31 years…a legend forever. The Top 5 of the decade tomorrow night.

