Top 10 sports moments of the decade – part 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We’ve made it to the top of the list.

Last night, 18 Sports began the countdown of the top moments of the last decade with numbers ten through six. Now, it’s time to reveal the top five moments of the last ten years.

Below, is the complete list of the top moments from 18 Sports.

#10 – Two major local high schools merge sports programs…in 2010 Corning East and West formally merged into the Hawks ending the Crystal City Rivalry. And a year later, EFA and Elmira Southside merged as one ending the history of the iconic Erie Bell game back in 1946.

#9 – 2010…Cornell men’s basketball makes school history by marching to its first-ever Sweet 16. Led by Spencer-Van Etten grad, Jeff Foote, who would play four games in the NBA with the Hornets, The Big Red finished 29-5 before losing to Kentucky at The Carrier Dome. Cornell finished ranked 17th in the country.

#8 – 2017, Elmira native Beth Phoenix becomes the youngest hall of famer in World Wrestling Entertainment history at 36. Known as “The Glamazon” Beth’s run in the WWE saw multiple women’s championships, a Royal Rumble appearance and more…Beth is currently a commentator on their NXT brand.



#7 – It’s a football tie. In 2012, Horseheads native Joe Gilbert signs with the Indianapolis Colts as an offensive line coach, just last year Gilbert landed with the Tampa Bay Bucs at the same position. And just this past season, Elmira’s own Mike Weaver signs a pro contract with the National Arena League for the Mass Pirates after an All-ACC career at kicker for Wake Forest University.

#6 – 2010. Big Flats native Pat Audinwood signs with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Audinwood would drop his only two fights in the UFC but not before making local history along with fellow fighter and cousin, John Franchi.

And a tie at number six, 2012, longtime Corning lacrosse coach Bob Streeten retires after producing 90 Division One Players and 544 career wins in 31 years…a legend forever.

#5 – 2019. Elmira native Johnny Beecher gets drafted in the first round by the NHL’s Boston Bruins. Beecher is now a team scoring leader at the University of Michigan for the Wolverines as a true freshman.

#4 – 2017 Watkins Glen International wins USA Today’s most popular race track in the country as voted by fans three years in a row…under the leadership of track President Michael Printup and his staff, WGI continues to shine above all the rest.

#3 – 2012…Elmira native Molly Huddle and Odessa-Montour graduate Stef Collins compete in the Olympic Games in London. Huddle finished 11th in the 5K meter race while Collins was a member of the first-ever women’s basketball team in England.

#2 – 2017…After nearly 20 years in the city, the Elmira Jackals cease operations. A full season later, the Elmira Enforcers were born bringing hockey back to First Arena full time.

#1 – 2011. The Streak. Hornell Football won a staggering 51-games in a row including three-straight state championships under legendary head coach, Gene Mastin. The Red Raiders made it to the state finals for a fourth straight title but ultimately fell short to Hoosick Falls in 2012.

