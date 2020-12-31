Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020 – Part 1 (10-6)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 2020 was a unique year for local sports.

Amid the pandemic and many schedule changes, plenty of great moments were captured in the Twin Tiers. As a tribute to the local sports scene, we look back on the best of the best. Part one of the top ten is now, check out moments (10-6) with the top five conclusion on New Year’s Eve.

10. Cornell men’s and women’s hockey both ranked #1 at the same time

9. WWE invades Elmira and sells out First Arena

8. Canton’s Ben Knapp commits to Penn State football

7. Elmira sports legend, Al Mallette, dies at 96

6. Geoff Bodine makes USA Bobsled & Skeleton Hall of Fame