Top 5 sports moments of 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 2019 was a year to remember in the Twin Tiers.

18 Sports takes a look back on the best moments and times from the year that was. From local draft picks in professional sports to teams bringing home state titles, 2019 was a truly special year.

Watch 18 Sports top moments from 2019.

#5 – Edison and Corning softball win state championships
#4 – The Elmira Enforcers make the league title series in their first year
#3 – Horseheads Mike Limoncelli drafted by Seattle Mariners
#2 – Mike Weaver signs with National Arena Football League
#1 – Elmira native Johnny Beecher drafted by Boston Bruins

