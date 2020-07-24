Toronto Blue Jays to play 2020 season in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – After the Canadian government rejected the Blue Jay’s plan to play the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Jays will play at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

The news was first reported late Friday morning by Dan Connolly of The Athletic.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

Governor Cuomo says he spoke with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Friday morning to finalize the agreement to play in Buffalo. He said that giving fans sports is a good thing during the pandemic and that the protocols are in place to keep people safe.

Toronto had previously looked into playing in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, but Pennsylvania rejected their plan to play at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Word is, both Cuomo and Schumer supported Jays playing in Buffalo. MLB sent a crew recently to evaluate how MLB ready the stadium. Lights and clubhouses were the two main upgrades needed, and they’ll now need to work to improve them. Quickly obviously. #Jays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2020

Built prior to the 1988 season, Sahlen Field is home of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons of the International League.

The Blue Jays will open their condensed 60-game season in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Friday, June 24. Their first home game will be against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, July 29.