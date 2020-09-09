Towanda Football 2020 preview & PIAA attendance update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Towanda Black Knights are set for a big 2020.

Towanda, which finished just (3-8) last season, is ready for their first game of the Fall. On Friday, the Black Knights will tackle rival Wyalusing at home in the Northern Tier League (NTL). Kickoff is set for 7 PM starting a season with many unknowns regarding the virus.

Towanda Head Coach, Craig Dawsey, says the team is battling each day in practice and set for redemption after a tough 2019 season. Dawsey tells 18 Sports that the team is simply focused on the day at hand, one practice and one play at a time. That razor-sharp focus is what Dawsey believes will propel the program to success this season.

Also of major note, both Pennsylvania houses have proposed an attendance policy for schools in the state regarding athletics. Discretion will be left up to each respective school as to the number of fans who can watch football games. As of Wednesday, the current plan is for schools to limit the total number of fans to 250 or less for football.

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, has ten days to answer the proposed bill. If Wolf were to veto it, The House and Senate can override the veto as it passed by a two-third majority in both the House and Senate. More on this as it develops.

Join the 18 Sports team for all of your high school football highlights and more this Friday night on the Blitz at 11.