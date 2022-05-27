SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – It was the perfect way to end a high school career.

Towanda’s Porschia Bennett earned her second consecutive Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) championship Friday in the high jump at Shippensburg University. Bennett’s leap of 5’6″ put her at the top of the podium at Seth Grove Stadium.

Porschia set a personal record of 5’8″ in the high jump at the DIV track and field championships just last week. She will also compete on the 4×400 relay team who’s going for first place Saturday at Shippensburg in the state finals.

Bennett caps off one of the greatest runs ever for a student-athlete at Towanda High School putting her name in the record books in Black Knight history. Porschia also earned 18 Sports Winter Female MVP honors as voted by fans after another standout year for the Towanda basketball program.

Bennett is also up for this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Vote now on mytwintiers.com/sports.

(Photo: Courtesy of @coachGtowandaHS on Twitter)