Tretter ready for the future as new president of NFLPA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cornell football alum is helping change the game for the future.

JC Tretter, the starting center for the Cleveland Browns, was elected as the new president of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in March. As each day graces, Tretter is looking to make an immediate impact in helping educate not just players in the union, but the entire football world.

The 29-year-old will enter his seventh season in the league and has benefited from working with some of the best minds in the game. A 2013 fourth round pick by the Green Bay Packers, Tretter was a converted tight end at Cornell and quickly became one of the most versatile blockers in the country. A native of Akron, New York, Tretter’s father played at Hobart College and JC’s passion and love for the game started at an early age.

Since signing with the Browns in 2017, Tretter believes in a collective effort to simply better the game as new president.

“It’s honestly a huge honor,” Tretter said on being president. “You always think about how you can leave a legacy in this game, this is just another pathway to do that.”

Tretter, who helped bridge the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in the NFL, feels an open dialogue is most important to keep progressing.

“To make changes, and help the players you’re playing with now, the players who came before you and after you,” Tretter added. But what’s most important for Tretter, who graduated from Cornell with a degree in industrial labor relations, is simply helping all.

“(It’s) blaze a path to help out all of those generations of football players.”