Troy Football ready for a repeat performance

Troy, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy Trojans are simply reloading.

After a standout year winning 10 games, and a Northern Tier League (NTL) title, Troy is set for an even bigger performance in 2020. On Wednesday, the Trojans found out their first opponent of the season, rival Canton comes to town on Friday, September 11 to kickoff the season.

A healthy dose of power on offense will return for Troy. Led by record-setting running back, Damien Landon, who had 2,186 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground. Landon will be just a junior this season and is thrilled to get Troy back to prominence.

Senior quarterback Dom Ayers also returns for Troy after throwing for eight touchdowns through the air and having one of the league’s top completion percentages (.568) a season ago. The full NTL schedule was released, with modifications due to the virus, and can be found below.

After months of not knowing if or when they would play, Troy is grateful to get back on the field to execute. Hear from head coach Jim Smith and members of the team as Troy marches into 2020 looking to capitalize on their 2019 District IV playoff run.