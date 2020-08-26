Troy Football – through his lens: Charlie Berch

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Troy football put together a season for the ages.

Last year, the Trojans marched to a (10-2) overall record and a spot in the District IV semis. As the virus continues to provide uncertain times for Troy and teams around the Twin Tiers, we take a unique look at the Trojans’ first practice of 2020.

Through his lens, local photographer and 18 Sports contributor, Charlie Berch, takes us the first day of action on the gridiron. Although Troy and all of the Norther Tier League (NTL) wait for their first games of the season, Berch captures the heart of putting in the work with each captivating photo.

Stick with 18 Sports for all of your local high school football highlights and news as the season progresses.