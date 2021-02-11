Troy outlasts Athens in a wild finish & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major night of Twin Tiers basketball did not disappoint.

For the first time this winter season, New York State Section IV schools hit the hardwood. But, it was a frenzy finish in Athens that stole the show. Troy’s Ty Barrett scored 19 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1.7 seconds left as the Trojans outlasted rival Athens, 60-58, in the Northern Tier League (NTL).

A full scoreboard of Wednesday night’s action is below from around the region. Live stream video courtesy of the Sayre Morning Times and Waverly Central School District.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Troy 60, Athens 58

NP/Liberty 55, Sayre 47

Wellsboro 68, NP/Mansfield 56

Waverly 55, Candor 51

Owego 48, Tioga 36

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Corning 52, Hornell 46

Waverly 77, Candor 29

– Sidney Tomasson scored a game-high 29 points for Waverly

Avoca-Prattsburgh 66, J-T 32

– Lucia D’Arpino scored 26 points and had 16 for Avoca-Prattsburgh

