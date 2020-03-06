Troy’s Sheldon Seymour advances in PIAA Wrestling Tournament

HERSHEY (WETM) – Troy wrestler Sheldon Seymour is on a quest.

Seymour, a defending Pennsylvania State Champion, won his first match in Hershey at The Giant Center on Thursday. The 120-pound senior advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round with an 8-3 win over Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin. Seymour is now (36-1) on the season and is eyeing a second-straight state title.

A few weeks ago, Seymour lost his first match in 68 bouts in the District Tournament but avenged his only loss to Benton’s Gable Strickland at Northeast Regionals. Seymour lost to Strickland in overtime 8-5 at districts, but then went on to beat Strickland 5-2 in regionals.

Next up for Seymour is Nate Smith from Bishop McDevitt on Friday morning in the quarterfinals. Seymour will be taking his talents to Lehigh University to wrestle at the next level.

Also of major note, Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown advanced to the quarterfinals at 285 pounds.