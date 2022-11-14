BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Troy’s Sheldon Seymour is starting the year off right.

Seymour, wrestling at 125 pounds, earned a second place finish at the Jonathan Kaloust Binghamton Bearcat Open Sunday. The junior won four matches in the tournament and dropped a hard-fought finals loss to Northern Colorado’s Stevo Poulin 4-2.

Seymour is one of the most decorated local wrestlers in Twin Tiers history. While at Troy High School, Seymour captured two PIAA State Championships and won the Cadet Greco-Roman National Championship in 2018 in Fargo. Sheldon also racked up 140 career wins for the Trojans and went (75-1) in his final two years.

This year, Seymour has a (5-2) record to start the 2022-23 season for Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks are next in action at the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday. Seymour will look to battle his way into the starting lineup as the season moves forward.

