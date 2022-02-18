Troy’s Ty Barrett breaks school points record, Shazer scores 13 for Marist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night of history for Troy basketball.

The Trojans advanced to the NTL Showcase Championship besting Canton 78-54. Senior guard Ty Barrett made history by breaking the school’s all-time points record with 20 points in the win. Barrett’s mark of 1,867 points puts him first all-time in Trojan history.

With the win, Troy will play Athens in the NTL Showcase final Saturday night at 7 pm in Sayre. Athens surged past Wyalusing in the other semifinal, 74-69.

On the girls side, Towanda and Athens both secured their spot in the NTL Showcase Championship Saturday at 4 pm in Sayre. The Black Knights cruised past Canton 46-11 behind a 20-point night from Porschia Bennett. Athens also received a big time night from Caydence Macik who scored 28 points in the Wildcats’ 37-25 win over Northeast Bradford.

In college basketball, Elmira grad Zaria Shazer scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Red Fox’s 51-41 win over St. Peter’s. Full scoreboard from Thursday night on 18 Sports below.

High School Boys Basketball

Troy 78, Canton 54

Athens 74, Wyalusing 69

High School Girls Basketball

Towanda 46, Canton 11

Athens 37, NE Bradford 25

O-M 37, GMU 35

Edison 55, Marathon 46

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Marist College 51, St. Peter’s 41

