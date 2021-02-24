Twin Tiers Christian’s Dupree scores 1,000th career point

BREESPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout put his name into the record books forever.

Zhamere Dupree, a standout player for Twin Tiers Christian Academy, scored his 1,000th career point on Tuesday night at home. Dupree scored the record mark off the opening tip of the game and now will be etched in time for the school.

Twin Tiers Christian Academy topped visiting Union Springs Academy, 75-39. 18 Sports would like to congratulate Dupree and the entire Twin Tiers Christian Academy program for this outstanding accomplishment.