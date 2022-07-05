ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top golf events has been put on pause.

The 2022 edition of the Twin Tiers Golf Championship will not happen this summer, that’s according to Mark Twain Golf Course PGA Pro Jay Turcsik. The tournament has been played at multiple sites in recent years, including Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads and Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats.

The reasons behind the hiatus of the tournament has to do with loss of sponsorship dollars for the event, course availability, rising costs and decline in interest to play in the event.

The hope is to bring the event back again next year. Turcsik is also working to put together a 2 Day Stroke Event at Mark Twain during the first week of August. If interest is there, then the 2 Day Stroke Event will go forward.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest developments on the Twin Tiers Golf Championship.