Twin Tiers Living Legends – Bob Michaels

Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For over five decades, he’s inspired us.

Bob Michaels is the voice of Twin Tiers sports and continues to inspire the local sports scene and beyond. All too often, we don’t take the time to honor those who deserve it. 18 Sports is proud to announce a special new commentary segment honoring the living legends in the Twin Tiers.

We begin with Michaels, the 2018 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and reflect on all he does for our community. His voice, legendary. His impact, undeniable.

Watch this special commentary on the career of Bob Michaels, a man who continues to help our community.

