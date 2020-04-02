Twin Tiers Living Legends – Bob Streeten

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There is perhaps no greater coaching legend in the Twin Tiers than Corning’s Bob Streeten.

His resume, unparalleled. His work ethic, unmatched. And, his legacy is truly in a category all his own. For 31 years, Streeten was the head coach of perennial state power, the Corning East High School Trojans and then finished his final two seasons as Corning’s combined coach. In all, Streten produced 90 Division I players and recorded a staggering 544 career victories.

In 1990, Corning East won a New York State Championship in Class B cementing the program’s legacy as one of the all-time greats in local sports. Now retired from high school coaching, Streeten is still very active in the game.

Streeten is the head coach for the Gaffer Elite Lacrosse off season program and is now enjoying winter in Florida before returning to the Twin Tiers each spring.

Now, 18 Sports pays tribute to a living legend and Hall of Fame coach, a lacrosse giant in the game, Bob Streeten. A coach that many of us will never see the likes of again in the Twin Tiers and beyond.