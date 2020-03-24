1  of  4
Breaking News
SUNY CCC student tests positive for COVID-19 First COVID-19 case confirmed in Bradford County Eight Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County Health Department confirming third Coronavirus Case

Twin Tiers Living Legends – Dana Carpenter

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We take a special look at the career of a living legend, Dana Carpenter.

Known in the region as one of the toughest players to hit the football field, Carpenter starred at South Carolina University for the Gamecocks after winning the Ernie Davis Award at Elmira Free Academy in 1968. Carpenter then went on to play professionally on defense in the World Football League (WFL) before getting into the coaching ranks.

In this Twin Tiers Living Legends, we salute Dana Carpenter, one of the all-time greats in local football history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now