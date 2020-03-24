Twin Tiers Living Legends – Dana Carpenter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We take a special look at the career of a living legend, Dana Carpenter.

Known in the region as one of the toughest players to hit the football field, Carpenter starred at South Carolina University for the Gamecocks after winning the Ernie Davis Award at Elmira Free Academy in 1968. Carpenter then went on to play professionally on defense in the World Football League (WFL) before getting into the coaching ranks.

In this Twin Tiers Living Legends, we salute Dana Carpenter, one of the all-time greats in local football history.