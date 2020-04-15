Twin Tiers Living Legends – Gene Mastin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to present our next Twin Tiers Living Legend.

Perhaps no other coach has had as much success in local football than Hornell great, Gene Mastin. A driven coach with plenty of desire, Mastin always got results. Mastin took over the Hornell football program in 1983 and retired in 2012 but not before leaving a forever lasting mark in Twin Tiers history.

Mastin guided the Red Raiders to the most successful modern-day football run ever. Hornell won a staggering three-straight state titles from 2009-2011 and put together a 51-game win streak. Both, local records. Known as a true leader in every sense of the word, Mastin once said, “we just never stopped working.”

That mentality personified Mastin and Hornell during his near 30-year run in Red Raider country. Watch this special Living Legends tribute to Gene Mastin, Section V’s all-time wins leader.