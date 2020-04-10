Twin Tiers Living Legends – Mike D’Aloisio

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to celebrate another local living legend.

Elmira Notre Dame’s Mike D’Aloisio has personified excellence for decades in local football and the community. A winner of one state title, four regional titles, and 13 Section IV Championships. Although winning is always paramount, it’s what Coach D has done for people off of the field that’s most memorable.

18 Sports gives you this special commentary on the hall of fame coach, mentor, and friend. The legendary, Mike D’Aloisio.

