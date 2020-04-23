Twin Tiers Living Legends – Robbie Nichols

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its special Living Legends tribute series to local sports figures.

On this edition, we celebrate the legendary career and impact of Elmira Enforcers and Pioneers owner, Robbie Nichols. A man with tremendous pride and passion for the area, Nichols and his staff have transformed the sports climate in Elmira forever.

In 2017, when First Arena went dorment, Nichols stepped up to provide entertainment and brought a hockey franchise back to Elmira after the Jackals ceased operations in the ECHL. Already a successful owner with the Pioneers in summer collegiate league baseball, Nichols continues to shine above all the rest with his drive, will, and determination to see the arena and Dunn Field succeed.

Packed crowds attend both the Pioneers and Enforcer games consistently, plus, select events like WWE Live, ice racing, bull riding, graduations and more bring more people together.

A standout hockey player in his own right, Nichols was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1983 NHL Draft. But, it’s what he keeps doing as a member of this community that makes him truly special.

Above all else, its Nichols’ ability of giving back to the Twin Tiers that separates him most. Consistently, year after year, Nichols and his staff bring in special community events, kids events, recreational activities youth hockey and more. Also of major note, First Arena has provided those in need with holiday meals and haircuts for those less fortunate.

Moments like this, along with a true love for the Twin Tiers, makes Robbie Nichols a Twin Tiers Living Legend that we’re fortunate to have helping our wonderful region.