Twin Tiers Living Legends – The Bodine brothers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – They are the living legends of Twin Tiers racing.

In our next 18 Sports Living Legends segment, we look back on the storied careers of three brothers who earned racing and sports greatness. The Bodine brothers are synonymous with racing success and helped put the Twin Tiers on the map.

Geoff was named one of NASCAR’s Top 50 Drivers ever to go along with Winston Cup Rookie of The Year honors in 1982. Brother Todd is a two-time Truck Series champion and now an analyst in racing on FS1.

And brother Brett, who also had success in NASCAR, became known as the top pace car driver in racing for many years. Together, the three brothers emerged as true living legends of the Twin Tiers.

We look back on their history as it all began at the family track, the Chemung Speedrome, all the way to iconic status at Watkins Glen International.