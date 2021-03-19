Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 1 facing sports challenges with Waverly’s Rich McIntosh

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The time is now for the very first episode of Twin Tiers Overtime.

A WETM-TV original podcast, Twin Tiers Overtime highlights the local sports scene and welcomes special guests from around the region. Join hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter for the next 30 minutes of insight and sports entertainment.

Special guest: Waverly Athletic Director Rich McIntosh who will discuss the challenges related to the virus and bringing local sports back. Plus, plenty of local high school football talk, stories and more.

Don’t miss the first episode of Twin Tiers Overtime only on mytwintiers.com/sports. The bi-weekly show will be a program for Twin Tiers sports fans of all types.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now