Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 2 Horseheads Kevin Hillman

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the second-ever episode of our new talk show for Twin Tiers sports.

Twin Tiers Overtime returns to mytwintiers.com/sports with hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss of WETM-TV. This week’s edition welcomes a very special guest, Horseheads head football coach Kevin Hillman. The guys talk all the big storylines in local sports and interview Hillman who dives into this year’s Blue Raider football program.

Hillman and Horseheads secured their first-ever victory of Elmira football since the Express combined in 2011. Plus, Ketter and Nuss spark a great conversation about the future of the new Horseheads multi-purpose facility which opens this fall. The Blue Raiders will be competing on their new turf stadium, it’s something the entire community cannot wait to see unfold.

Those stories and more on this edition of Twin Tiers Overtime. The show will continue to air exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports every other Thursday at 7:30 pm.