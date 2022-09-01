ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back again to get you ready for the return of High School football.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they recap the first week of NTL Football action and preview the upcoming weekend of action in Section IV and Section V. Some of the best teams in the area including defending Class D State Champions Tioga, Class AA Division Champions Corning, Class runner-ups Horseheads and Elmira, along with 8-Man team Edison give an update on their preparations for the new season.

The Overtime crew take an in depth look at each of the local teams in the area including teams going by a new name, others in new divisions, and a look at some of the best games taking place around the area.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers

