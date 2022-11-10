ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with a new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they recap the 2022 NASCAR season and look ahead to what is looking to be an interesting 2023.

The Overtime Crew takes a look back at the 2022 season; including hot topics like the Next Gen car, Team Trackouse’s Project 91 at Watkins Glen, and the shocking moments of the season. The guys also recap championship weekend for all three series and start the conversation on the 2023 silly season and schedule.

