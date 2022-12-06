ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a special look at a local MMA event featuring several local fighters.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they trade in their microphones for cameras and take an exclusive look at Gladius Fights 41 and the fight weigh-in from November 18th and 19th. The Gladius Fights weigh-in took place on November 18th at Rosar Grill in Horseheads and the Overtime crew caught up with several fighters the night before they took to the cage. At the weigh-in Elmira native Jeremy Post discussed his excitement to return to the cage for the first time in three years, while main event combatants Matt “Baby Face” Phillips (of Elmira) and Issac Poteat looked ahead to their meeting.

Following weigh-ins, the Overtime crew had a cage side seat for all of Gladius 41 from The L in Horseheads and have a video recap of it all, featuring the highly anticipated main event between Elmira native and unbeaten kickboxer Matt Phillips and Issac Poteat, plus a post-fight interview with Phillips. In the interview Phillips discusses the fight result, the excitement of the night, and his next steps in combat sports.

Although the episode primarily follows Matt Phillips and his journey to the Gladius 41 main event, plenty of other local fighters featured on the card. Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour wrestler Lucas Hoffman took on a Virginia State champion on a special top tier wrestling card. Newark Valley’s Trevor Middendorf, Chenango Valley’s Ethan Randis, and Ithaca teammates Daniel Parker and Quentin Getzin also featured on the card, plus New York State champion Darren Florance represented Bainbridge-Guilford/Harpursville-Afton against Evan Sanati of Virginia.

In addition to wrestling, the MMA and kickboxing card featured local names such as Zachary Burhans from Homer, Jeremy Post of Elmira, Ovid native Brandon Warne, Northeast Bradford (P.A.) grad Austin Saxer, and several other fighters from various areas of New York. The card featured eleven bouts of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, including three title fights.

