ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime heads to the basketball court to welcome some of the best scorers in the area.

Join hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter as they welcome guests Payton Littlefield from Edison and Joey Tomasso of Waverly to the show to talk about achieving the 1,000 point milestone in their basketball careers. Athens senior Mason Lister also stops by the show, to share his thoughts on putting his name in the record books, with a career 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 300 assists in his career.

Edison junior guard Payton Littlefield earned her 1,000th career point on January 13th in a home win over Lansing. In a great example of fate, Littlefield scored her milestone point on Edison’s Hall of Fame induction night and joined three other Spartans who achieved the same feat. The prolific three-point shooter joins her current head coach Chris Mallette, Jen Parker, and Edison’s all-time leading scorer Erica Schiefen, as the fourth player to hit 1,000 points at Edison. Littlefield tells the Overtime crew about her start in basketball, who inspires her, and if she thinks she can reach Erica Schiefen’s 1,530 career points mark.

Waverly junior guard Joey Tomasso scored his 1,000th career point one day after Littlefield on January 14th. Tomasso set a career-high of 37 points which helped him to hit 1,000 against Elmira Notre Dame, which he would then best with a 39-point performance just over two weeks later against the same Crusader team. Tomasso is now the 5th boys basketball player to hit the milestone, joining David Sickler, Joe Simcoe, Dave Bennett, and current Mansfield University player Scott Woodring. Tomasso has placed himself in 4th all-time in scoring for the Wolverines and joins his sisters Alex and Sidney Tomasso in the record books, as 1,000 point scorers for Waverly.

The junior guard is currently averaging near 30 points per game, but also is a standout on the baseball and football fields. The star quarterback earned a NYSSWA All-State First Team selection and is the career passing leader at Waverly with 5,948 yards and 60 passing touchdowns through the air. The standout quarterback helped the Wolverines to a Section IV Class C title and most recently was named Class C player of the year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association.

Athens senior multi-sport athlete Mason Lister also stops by the show for a quick reaction to his three career milestone achievements on the hardwood. Lister grabbed his 500th career rebound on January 14th, then scored his 1,000th point six days later, and followed that up by earning his 300th career assist on February 1st. In addition to his skill on the court, Lister wrapped up a stellar football career as the all-time passing leader for the Wildcats with 5,555 yards and 66 career touchdowns.

In addition to the interviews, Twin Tiers Overtime celebrates two more 1,000 point scorers, who also achieved the milestone this year. Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook notched her 1,000th career point against Watkins Glen on February 4th. Westbrook scored a game-high 25 points to help Waverly defeat Watkins Glen. The senior and standout in soccer, as well, will play for Division I NJIT following her Wolverines career.

Sayre senior Jackson Hubbard earned his 1,000th career points on February 3rd. Hubbard scored the exact 25 points he needed to hit the 1,000 point mark in a win over North Penn-Liberty. Hubbard will now try to help Sayre earn a NTL Small School Division and a District title. The Sayre senior wore the red and blue in basketball, baseball, and football.

*Note: Twin Tiers Overtime would also like to recognize North Penn-Mansfield standout Karson Dominick. The junior guard earned his 1,000th career point with a 20-point performance against Wyalusing on February 8th. The multi-sport athlete is not mentioned in the video portion of this episode, due to when it was recorded. 18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime would like to congratulate Karson on an outstanding achievement.

The Overtime crew concludes the episode with a look at the NTL basketball standing, plus a recap of some of the biggest stories and performances on the court from players who call the area home.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/