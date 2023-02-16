ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime returns to the racetrack with a new episode.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they go over all of the changes and excitement for the 2023 NASCAR season. As NASCAR enters it’s 75th Anniversary season, plenty of changes to rules and which cars drivers will be in have taken place.

The Overtime crew has a full breakdown of some of the new rules which will be in effect for the NASCAR Cup Series and a look at the driver changes in all three of NASCAR’s top series, plus a look at a few of the newest tracks on the Cup schedule.

The show wraps up with a look at the 2023 NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International. NASCAR will return to The Glen with the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, August 18th. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on the Saturday, August 19th spot with the Sunoco Go Rewards 200, then the Cup Series wraps up the weekend on Sunday, August 20th with the Go Bowling At The Glen.

This episode of Twin Tiers Overtime comes, as the first NASCAR races of the regular season return at Daytona. Below is a look at the race schedule for this week:

Thursday, February 16th – (Cup Series) Bluegreen Vacations Duel Races, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on FS1

Friday, February 17th – (Craftsman Truck Series) NextEra Energy 250, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, February 18th – (ARCA Menards Series) ARCA Daytona 200, 1:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, February 18th – (Xfinity Series) Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, 5 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, February 19th – (Cup Series) 65th Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

In addition to the coverage, our Nexstar Media sister stations will be airing a special show, Countdown to Daytona Live. The show will air Saturday, February 18th at 7:30 p.m. on WETM-TV NBC.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/



