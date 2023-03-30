ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a big lacrosse preview!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Dawson Felenchak and Vanessa Stevens to the show. The pair of lacrosse standouts both are products of Horseheads lacrosse and are succeeding at both Alfred University men’s lacrosse and Horseheads High School’s girls lacrosse team.

Horseheads girl’s lacrosse senior attacker Vanessa Stevens has had plenty of success for Blue Raiders lacrosse. Stevens played a key role in the past two of five consecutive Section IV Class B titles for Horseheads and now hopes to lead the Blue Raiders to a sixth. The senior attacker tells the Overtime crew about her start in lacrosse, shares her excitement about moving on to John Carroll University for lacrosse next season, and discusses how watching Syracuse women’s lacrosse helped her develop her game. In addition, Stevens shares her experience, as a shadow with our own Andy Malnoske and the 18 Sports Department.

Dawson Felenchak is a standout senior midfielder for the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team and joined the show to talk about his career with the Saxons, as well as the Horseheads Blue Raider program. The Horseheads grad tells the Overtime crew about the expectations for the Saxons this season and discusses the 2023 roster, which features over a dozen local players. Felenchak reflects on the alumni he played alongside, as well as his start in lacrosse. With a career 38 points and 2022 Empire 8 Second-Team selection, the midfielder hopes to continue to leave his mark on the Saxon program, with the remainder of his senior season and a graduate year ahead.

In addition to the interviews, Twin Tiers Overtime has a look at the local high school lacrosse scene as the 2023 season begins, plus a look at over 40 of the most notable college lacrosse players who represent the Twin Tiers. The guys check in on names like McKenna Woodworth, Parker Winnky, Seth Grottenthaler, Riley Davis, Gavin Elston, Kenna Newman, Drew Cartwright, and more. Finally, the episode concludes with a look at Syracuse and Cornell’s lacrosse programs.

