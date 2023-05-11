ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is taking a trip back in time with a brand new episode.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Todd Brost to the show. Brost was most notably the head coach of the Elmira Jackals from 2000-2004-05. Brost was not only the coach of the team, but the first for the Jackals franchise. Before his time in Elmira, Brost had a successful playing career for several teams, including the 1992 Canadian Olympic Team. Team Canada won a silver medal at the 1992 Olympics in Albertville, France.

Brost’s on ice career began in impressive fashion. From 1983 to 1985 Brost played for the Penticton Knights junior hockey team. The Knights had plenty of success and produced talent like Brost’s 1983 teammate Brett Hull. Brost continued to play at the University of Michigan (CCHA) and then represented the Canadian National Team from 1988 to 1992, winning Olympic silver and brushing shoulders with legendary hockey teammates. In addition to the international success, Brost played in the IHL, ECHL, and even competed in a season of roller hockey before moving to coaching.

Once he stepped off the ice, Brost coached the WPHL’s El Paso Buzzards and found immediate success. Under Brost, the Buzzards won back-to-back WPHL titles and 1996-97 coach of the year honors. The WPHL success caught the eye of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, who were looking to expand their hockey development system to Elmira. In July of 2000, Brost was announced as the head coach of the brand new Elmira Jackals franchise in the UHL.

Brost led the Jackals to the playoff in every season of his tenure, but one and took the team to two Colonial Cup Finals. Under Brost, the Jackals earned a UHL Eastern Division Championship and touted a record of (170-151-5). The Jackals of the early 2000s where a regular contender in the UHL, with fan favorite players like Eddy Lowe, Randy Murphy, Christian Soucy, David Lessard, and more. In the 2004-05 season, Elmira got off to it’s worst start that the franchise had seen. The slow start moved the franchise to replace Brost as the head coach with former Philadelphia Flyer Dave Schultz. Despite the move, Brost remained as the team’s General Manger until the end of the season.

Twin Tiers Overtime is excited to welcome Todd Brost to the show and look back at a stellar career on the ice and behind the bench. Brost tells the Overtime Crew that, the Twin Tiers is an area he always enjoyed and he is happy to have remained local, working at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc.

