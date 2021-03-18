Twin Tiers Overtime podcast debuts Friday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A brand new sports and entertainment podcast is coming to WETM.

Twin Tiers Overtime, with hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter, makes its debut Friday night at 7 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. A special podcast dedicated to the Twin Tiers sports and entertainment scene, Nuss and Ketter will breakdown current stories, discuss successful sports area teams and accomplishments and welcome special guests on their bi-weekly program.

Nick and Kyle discuss High School Football coming back during its unique spring season in the area. Plus, they sit down with Waverly Athletic Director Rich McIntosh to get his words on how their athletic program is handling the challenges of the pandemic.

All of this and plenty more on the first-ever episode Friday night. Stay tuned to 18 Sports for more on the upcoming podcast and don’t miss Twin Tiers Overtime tomorrow night at 7 pm only on mytwintiers.com/sports.