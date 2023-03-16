HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime returns to the cage with a special look at Gladius Fights 42 at The L.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they cover fight week for Gladius Fights 42, with exclusive interviews before and after the event. The Overtime crew welcomed Corning native Chase Bailey, reigning K1 Champion Kara Hoad-Force, and Haydan Truax to the show to discuss their fights. In addition to the interviews TTOT has a full recap of the fight night results, plus a special look at the best highlights of the night.

Corning native Chase Bailey joined the show ahead of Gladius 42 to talk about his MMA career and his main event bout with Curtis Fields. Kara Hoad-Force also spoke with the Overtime crew ahead of fight night, to talk about her co-main event match with Paige Shutter. Hoad-Force discussed her dominant reign as Gladius K1 Champion and shared her excitement to fight close to her hometown. The Cameron Mills, New York native works as a coach at 5th Round Fitness MMA in Elmira.

MMA fighter Haydan Truax joins the show after the fight night, to take a look back at his highlight reel knockout win over Justin Abbott. Truax hails from Lodi, New York and earned his first career knockout finish in just 52 seconds.

In addition to the interviews, the Overtime crew takes a look back at all of the results from a sell out night for Gladius Fights 42 at The L. Twin Tiers Overtime ends out the show with a special video recap of the best shots of the night from each fight.

Gladius Fights 42 took place on Saturday, March 11th in front of a sell out crowd. In preparation for the fights, the Gladius 42 weigh-ins took place at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday, March 10th.

