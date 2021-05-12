Twin Tiers Overtime preview – Corning’s Kelly Dupree

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime returns with a very special guest.

Join hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter as they welcome this week’s guest, Corning standout lacrosse player Kelly Dupree. Kelly will take his exciting play to D-I Manhattan College next season but some of his greatest memories and moments have happened in the Crystal City.

Take a sneak peak at this week’s episode which airs exclusively at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports Thursday night.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly look at the Twin Tiers sports scene.

