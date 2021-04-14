Twin Tiers Overtime returns – Kevin Hillman interview preview

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coach highlights the next Twin Tiers Overtime special.

Horseheads football coach, Kevin Hillman, is the special guest of honor on Twin Tiers Overtime. Hillman will sit down with talk show hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter to discuss the Blue Raiders’ first win over Elmira and the new multi-purpose facility coming to Horseheads this fall.

This week’s edition will be exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports at 7:30 pm Thursday night. Viewers and fans alike can revisit the show at their convenience at anytime after it goes live.

In a special preview, 18 Sports showcases Hillman’s words on the future of their new stadium and the football program as a whole. Plus, Nuss and Ketter discuss the success of Elmira College hockey, Kyle Dake punching his ticket to the Olympic games and more.

Twin Tiers Overtime, a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers sports scene, will continue to discuss some of the biggest current stories from the region.