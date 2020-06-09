Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Coach of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to march on with our nominees for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards.
The fourth-ever edition will be online at mytwintiers.com/sports later this month when the winners will be revealed to the Twin Tiers. Now, we reveal the Coach of The Year nominees for 2020. Vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ and join the already growing list of local sports fans to let their voice be heard, over 5,000 votes have been received in just seven days.
Congratulations to all of our nominees!
Coach of The Year
George Bacalles – Corning Football, won first Section IV Class AA title since 2014
Kris Harrington – Tioga Wrestling, earned state team title in Albany
Danelle Strong – Avoca Girls Soccer, won first Section V title, placed 2nd in states
Brett Owen – Horseheads Wrestling, STAC West Champions, sent six wrestlers to states