Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Coach of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to march on with our nominees for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

The fourth-ever edition will be online at mytwintiers.com/sports later this month when the winners will be revealed to the Twin Tiers. Now, we reveal the Coach of The Year nominees for 2020. Vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ and join the already growing list of local sports fans to let their voice be heard, over 5,000 votes have been received in just seven days.

Congratulations to all of our nominees!