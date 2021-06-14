ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Vote now for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Coach of The Year nominees.

After a banner year in local sports, several coaches made their mark in their respective sports. The 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be held on mytwintiers.com/sports at 7:30 pm on Monday, June 28th.

The power is in your hands, vote now for the Coach of The Year here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/

Nominees

Kevin Hillman – Horseheads Football Coach (5-1)

Braedyn Ordway – Haverling Girls Soccer Section V Champs

Mike Johnston – Corning Basketball Coach, Corning Softball Coach, Section Champs

Brian Miller – Athens Baskeball Coach, 300 career wins

