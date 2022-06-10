ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time to reveal the newest nominees for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards will return on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com. That night, all you have to do is click on sports and watch our exclusive show dedicated to honoring and celebrating the best in local sports.

You can help determine each winner by voting through June 27th on mytwintiers.com. Now, we reveal the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Coach of the Year nominees sponsored by Crystal City MotorWorx.

Coach of The Year

Mike Johnston, Corning – won Section IV titles in football and basketball

Matt Hill, Haverling Soccer – won Section V title, NYS runner-up

Kris Harrington, Tioga Wrestling – Section IV Champions, New York State overall Champions

Cody Griswold, Elmira College Wrestling – ushered in both men’s and women’s programs, produced first-ever All-American