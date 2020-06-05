Twin Tiers Sports Awards College Athlete of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to reveal our end of the year award nominees.

The Twin Tiers Sports Awards is now live at mytwintiers.com/sports and the voting process has been very strong. Now, we reveal the College Athlete of The Year nominees. Vote now until the end of the month and the winners will be released later this month.

Let your sports voices be heard and congratulations to all of our area nominees.

College Athlete of The Year Nominees

Olivia LeBaron – Buffalo State College, won school female athlete of the year for basketball

Derik Lisi – Corning Community College Bowling, NJCAA National Champion

Emma Crocker – Elmira College Women’s Hockey, UCHC Player of The Year and All-American

Chas Tucker – Cornell Wrestling, unbeaten season (31-0), All-American, Hodge Trophy Finalist