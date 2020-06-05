Twin Tiers Sports Awards – College Team of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the best of the best from the college season.

Nominees continued to be revealed for the fourth-ever Twin Tiers Sports Awards and tonight we provide the College Team of The Year. Vote now through the the month of June to determine who takes home the honor. Just visit https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ and let your sports voice be heard.

College Team of The Year
Mansfield Sprint Football – Best record in sprint school history (5-2)
Elmira College Women’s Hockey – UCHC Champions, (22-4-2 record)
Cornell Men’s & Women’s Hockey – Both finished number one in the country for first-time ever
Corning CC Women’s Cross Country – MSAC Champions, Regional Champions, placed 8th in nation

