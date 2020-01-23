Twin Tiers Sports Awards coming to the Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports Awards continues to get bigger.

For the first time ever, the annual event put on by WETM-TV Sports will be held at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Monday, June 29th at 6 pm. The big night and ceremony will take place in Mandeville Hall showcasing the fourth Twin Tiers Sports Awards event.

18 Sports is proud to partner with the Clemens Center to honor the very best in local sports from the past year. The power is in your hands to vote and decide who brings home the play of the year, the team of the year, and more is through mytwintiers.com.

Thousands of votes have been tallied on our website for the last three years and 18 Sports is thrilled to bring another special event to you in 2020. In the coming weeks, 18 Sports will reveal guest speakers, ticket information and more.

Thank you for supporting the Twin Tiers Sports Awards. An event dedicated to the student-athletes, coaches, and communities in our wonderful region.