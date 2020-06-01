Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Female MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The major sports vote is here.

For the fourth consecutive year, The Twin Tiers Sports Awards returns with 18 Sports. Although this year will be entirely a virtual online event, mytwintiers.com/sports reveals each award category and nominees for the year in sports.

Originally scheduled for The Clemens Center in Elmira, this year’s event aims to still inspire the community in a unique way. Also of note, keynote speaker Pete Curkendall, an All-American football player at Penn State University and Elmira legend, will be invited back to hopefully speak at next year’s event.

Tonight, we reveal our first nominees for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards, the Female MVP. Vote now on mytwintiers.com/sports and help spread the word online and through social media. Below, the nominees for 2020.

Elmira’s Kiara Fisher – First team all-state in basketball, helped the Express to four consecutive Class AA titles, will play at Syracuse University

North Penn/Liberty’s Charisma Grega – guided team to fourth District IV title, placed 2nd in states

Waverly’s Sheridan Talada – First in school history to place in state cross country meet, will compete at Binghamton University

Horseheads Sophia Verkleeren – Placed 2nd in the state 200 yard individual medlay