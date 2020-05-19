Twin Tiers Sports Awards going virtual

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Changes are coming for an annual 18 Sports event.

Amid the pandemic and state regulations regarding large gatherings, the fourth Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be online this year.

Originally, the awards night was scheduled for The Clemens Center in Elmira on June 29 at 6 pm. Elmira football legend, Pete Curkendall, a Penn State All-American and Buffalo Bills draft pick, was slated to be the guest speaker.

Make sure to visit mytwintiers.com/sports in the coming weeks for a full vote on the best of the best from the challenging year that was in local sports. 18 Sports will honor Male and Female MVP, Team of The Year, Coach of The Year and more.

We’re proud to bring you a unique edition of the Twin Tiers Sports Awards, more information coming soon.