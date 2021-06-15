Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Highlight of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its reveal of the Twin Tiers Sports Awards categories.

Now, it’s time for the Highlight of The Year nominees. From The Valley to the Crystal City, this year’s finalists are second to none. Vote in the coming weeks before our winners are revealed at the 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards on Monday, June 28 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports.

You can vote as many times as you need and do so for all of the categories here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/

Highlight of The Year Nominees

Corning’s Jenn DiNardo with a behind the back lacrosse goal

Waverly’s Gabby Picco with a long-distance goal in soccer

Elmira ND’s Owen Spring scores a wild goal

Athens Shayne Reid with a buzzer-beater from half court

