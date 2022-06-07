ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards is coming fast.

You can help decide each winner from the best of the best in local sports during the academic year. Each night, 18 Sports will reveal the nominees for each category to help you decide. The Twin Tiers Sports Awards can be voted on through Monday, June 27th right before our exclusive awards show on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm.

The awards web special will be streamed on mytwintiers.com/sports, the very same place you can vote for each winner. Now, we reveal the Highlight of the Year nominees.

Highlight of The Year – Watch video attached for a closer look at each nominee

Corning’s Landen Burch’s put back against U-E sending it to OT in STAC Title

Horseheads Gannon Johnston takes the pick six 85 yards for a touchdown

Cornell’s Sophie Alois with the wild behind-the-back goal for The Big Red

Waverly’s Jason Pipher makes an insane grab or did he against Norwich