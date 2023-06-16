ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the next edition of nominees for The Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

On this special reveal, we showcase The Highlight of The Year nominees for 2023. From now until early July, you can let your voices be heard for the 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards by voting on our exclusive website here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

The 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards show will be Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Below, we reveal The Highlight of The Year nominees:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Highlight of The Year

Carter Marr’s epic game-winning shot for Warrior Run

Corning’s Jenna DiNardo scores a wild goal vs. Penn Yan

Taliq Wiegle’s long basketball shot for Horseheads Unified Hoops

Carson Rees’ low-angle goal for the Elmira Renegades