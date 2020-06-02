Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Male MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees continue to be revealed.

The 2020 edition of the Twin Tiers Sports Awards started with the Female MVP Nominees on Monday night. Now, it’s time to reveal the boys side. To vote, https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ for the rest of the month to help determine the winner. Congratulations to all of the nominees for 2020.

MALE MVP NOMINEES

Horseheads Gavin Elston – Ernie Davis Winner, signed to play D-I Manhattan College Lacrosse

Corning’s Drew Witham – Section IV Wrestler of The Year, signed to wrestler at D-I Long Island University, 3rd at states

Prattsburgh’s Mason Putnam – Finished 7th in NYS history with 2,515 points in basketball

Elmira’s Noah Sperduto – Elmira School District’s All-Time leading goals scorer with 71