ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to reveal the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP nominees.

In a year that will go down in history, the Twin Tiers did not disappoint with standout athletes and performances on the boys side. The 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards will take place on Monday, June 28 at 7:30 pm exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports. Winners from all of our categories in the best in local sports for the year will be revealed.

Vote at our Twin Tiers Sports Awards page as many times as necessary here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/

Now, here’s the nominees for the Male MVP of 2021 sponsored by Williams Auto Group.

Ryan Scott – Horseheads football, winner of Ernie Davis Award, all-league

Ty Barrett – Troy basketball, scored 1,000th career point, 25 ppg

Keefer Calkins – Haverling soccer, 29 goals, helped Rams to Section V title

Griffin Huff – Corning soccer, all-state, earned 20 shutouts at goalie in career



