ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports returns in just a few short weeks.

For the sixth consecutive year, 18 Sports will honor the very best in local sports from the year that was. Each night, nominations have been featured for voting and this next one could be the closest of them all. It’s time to reveal the Male MVP nominees.

The 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards show will be on mytwintiers.com at 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 29 and will highlight each special honor. You can vote at this link until June 27. Now, take a look at the Male MVP nominations.

Male MVP Nominees

Owen Stewart, Elmira Notre Dame Baseball – threw four no-hitters in baseball, All-State

Emmett Wood, Tioga Football – rushed for 2,144 yards leading Tigers to state title

Gavin Bradley, Athens Wrestling – won PIAA State Championship at 113 pounds

Ty Barrett, Troy Basketball – broke school record in points, All-State